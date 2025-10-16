Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Decreases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $284.21 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $272.62 and a one year high of $329.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $296.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $407,190.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,891.17. This represents a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 23,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.32, for a total transaction of $7,041,843.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 76,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,720,349.52. This represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.70.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

