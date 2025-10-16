Reviewing Outdoor (NASDAQ:POWW) & BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)

Outdoor (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) and BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Outdoor has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BWX Technologies has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.4% of Outdoor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of BWX Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Outdoor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of BWX Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outdoor 1 1 1 0 2.00 BWX Technologies 1 4 6 3 2.79

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Outdoor and BWX Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Outdoor currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.58%. BWX Technologies has a consensus target price of $168.08, indicating a potential downside of 17.59%. Given Outdoor’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Outdoor is more favorable than BWX Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Outdoor and BWX Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outdoor N/A -18.60% -15.41% BWX Technologies 10.28% 30.61% 10.77%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Outdoor and BWX Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outdoor $49.40 million 3.60 -$130.83 million ($0.46) -3.30 BWX Technologies $2.86 billion 6.51 $281.94 million $3.20 63.73

BWX Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Outdoor. Outdoor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BWX Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BWX Technologies beats Outdoor on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outdoor

AMMO, Inc. designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms. It also owns and operates GunBroker.com, an auction site that supports the lawful sale of firearms, ammunition, and hunting/shooting accessories. In addition, the company's products comprises of armor piercing and hard armor piercing incendiary precision ammunition; and ammunition casings for pistol ammunition through large rifle ammunition. The company has a license agreement with Jeff Rann's ammunition for game hunting. AMMO, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers. This segment also involved in manufacture of close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; down blend government stockpiles of uranium; receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; and supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories, as well as components for defense applications. The Commercial Operations segment designs and manufactures commercial nuclear steam generators, heat exchangers, pressure vessels, and reactor components; and other auxiliary equipment, including containers for the storage of nuclear fuel and other high-level nuclear waste. This segment also offers nuclear fuel, fuel handling systems, tooling delivery systems, nuclear grade materials, and precisely machined components, and related services for CANDU nuclear power plants; provides in-plant inspection, maintenance, and modification services, as well as non-destructive examination and tooling/repair solutions; and manufactures medical radioisotopes, radiopharmaceuticals, and medical devices. The company was formerly known as The Babcock & Wilcox Company and changed its name to BWX Technologies, Inc. in June 2015. BWX Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia.

