Reviewing CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) and AES (NYSE:AES)

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) and AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.6% of CMS Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of AES shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of CMS Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of AES shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CMS Energy and AES, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CMS Energy 0 5 8 0 2.62 AES 3 3 6 1 2.38

Profitability

CMS Energy currently has a consensus target price of $78.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.57%. AES has a consensus target price of $23.80, indicating a potential upside of 61.52%. Given AES’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AES is more favorable than CMS Energy.

This table compares CMS Energy and AES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMS Energy 12.76% 12.07% 2.87% AES 8.42% 19.02% 3.01%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CMS Energy and AES”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMS Energy $7.52 billion 3.00 $1.00 billion $3.38 22.28 AES $12.03 billion 0.87 $1.68 billion $1.42 10.38

AES has higher revenue and earnings than CMS Energy. AES is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CMS Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

CMS Energy has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AES has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CMS Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. AES pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. CMS Energy pays out 64.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AES pays out 49.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CMS Energy has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and AES has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. AES is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

AES beats CMS Energy on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CMS Energy

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources. Its distribution system comprises 208 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 4 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 4,428 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 19 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 82,474 miles of electric distribution overhead lines; 9,395 miles of underground distribution lines; 1,093 substations; and 3 battery facilities. The Gas Utility segment engages in the purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas, which includes 2,392 miles of transmission lines; 15 gas storage fields; 28,065 miles of distribution mains; and 8 compressor stations. The Enterprises segment is involved in the independent power production and marketing, including the development and operation of renewable generation. It serves 1.9 million electric and 1.8 million gas customers, including residential, commercial, and diversified industrial customers. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Jackson, Michigan.

About AES

(Get Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market. It uses various fuels and technologies to generate electricity, such as coal, gas, hydro, wind, solar, and biomass, as well as renewables comprising energy storage and landfill gas. The company owns and/or operates a generation portfolio of approximately 34,596 megawatts and distributes power to 2.6 million customers. The company was formerly known as Applied Energy Services, Inc. and changed its name to The AES Corporation in April 2000. The AES Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.