ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $280.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RMD. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. William Blair raised shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.91.

Shares of RMD opened at $269.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $277.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $199.92 and a fifty-two week high of $293.81.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 27.22%.ResMed’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ResMed will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Hernandez sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.10, for a total value of $739,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,319.50. This represents a 38.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total transaction of $27,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,675.72. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,743 shares of company stock worth $5,284,514 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 130,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,639,000 after purchasing an additional 27,453 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.4% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth about $1,059,000. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of ResMed by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 542,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,556,000 after buying an additional 109,760 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in ResMed by 0.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

