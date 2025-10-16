Republic Services, Inc. $RSG Shares Acquired by Evernest Financial Advisors LLC

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Republic Services by 26.9% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 25.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Republic Services by 8.4% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $1,716,651.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,796.40. This trade represents a 64.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $234.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,246.78. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 109,816,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,797,072,005.12. The trade was a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Republic Services from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Republic Services from $268.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.10.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $220.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.47. The firm has a market cap of $68.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.59. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.60 and a 1 year high of $258.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 36.98%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

