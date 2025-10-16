Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Voya Financial (VOYA)

Voya Financial (NYSE: VOYA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/9/2025 – Voya Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $83.00 to $86.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Voya Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $81.00 to $83.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Voya Financial had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/8/2025 – Voya Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $83.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2025 – Voya Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $91.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Voya Financial had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

8/19/2025 – Voya Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $80.00 to $87.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/18/2025 – Voya Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

