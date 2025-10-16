Realty Income Corporation $O Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of O. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on O shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “in-line” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.25.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $664,730.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,920.73. The trade was a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $59.44 on Thursday. Realty Income Corporation has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.71, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.52.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2695 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 313.59%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

