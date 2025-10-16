Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,603,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,959,000 after buying an additional 738,441 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $134,776,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,305,000 after buying an additional 480,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,160,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,022,000 after buying an additional 451,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $73,541,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $217.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $98.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.17 and its 200 day moving average is $202.68. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $218.92.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

