OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KAR. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of OPENLANE from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of OPENLANE from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of OPENLANE from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of OPENLANE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of OPENLANE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OPENLANE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Get OPENLANE alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KAR

OPENLANE Trading Up 0.8%

KAR stock opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. OPENLANE has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average is $24.32.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. OPENLANE had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $481.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OPENLANE will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at OPENLANE

In other news, EVP James P. Coyle sold 194,575 shares of OPENLANE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $5,436,425.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 36,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,616.94. The trade was a 84.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles S. Coleman sold 59,289 shares of OPENLANE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $1,658,313.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 53,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,667.78. The trade was a 52.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of OPENLANE

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in OPENLANE by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in OPENLANE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in OPENLANE by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 118,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in OPENLANE by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 178.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 38,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 24,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About OPENLANE

(Get Free Report)

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OPENLANE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPENLANE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.