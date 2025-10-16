Omnia Family Wealth LLC Sells 396 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Omnia Family Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 749 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 13.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $685,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.3%

CRM opened at $236.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $225.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.48 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. DA Davidson upgraded Salesforce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.22.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, Director David Blair Kirk bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,819.84. This trade represents a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.45, for a total value of $532,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,490,962.95. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,750 shares of company stock worth $19,572,233. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

