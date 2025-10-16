NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Stock Position Trimmed by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 68,835 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,236,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,798 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,446,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,165,748,000 after buying an additional 2,815,629 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 12,200,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $878,447,000 after buying an additional 2,657,438 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,322,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,697,086,000 after buying an additional 2,025,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,300,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,639,000 after buying an additional 1,886,999 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $906,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,398,480. The trade was a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,561.76. The trade was a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,705 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,490 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Mizuho set a $78.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. New Street Research set a $84.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.57.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE NEE opened at $85.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.03. The company has a market capitalization of $176.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $86.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

