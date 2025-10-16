Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 170 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 86.5% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 9,857 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 16.5% in the second quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,235 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 4,839 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,059 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,328,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.4%

LOW opened at $241.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.38 and a 12 month high of $285.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.55.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $10,564,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,772,256.30. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total transaction of $11,942,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 66,566 shares in the company, valued at $18,145,891.60. The trade was a 39.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $253.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.91.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

