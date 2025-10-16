Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.12 ($1.26) and traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.14). Mulberry Group shares last traded at GBX 100 ($1.34), with a volume of 25,252 shares changing hands.

Mulberry Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £70.16 million, a PE ratio of -200.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 95.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 94.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.57.

About Mulberry Group

Mulberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fashion accessories and clothing in the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

