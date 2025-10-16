Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 20.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 10,151 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 13.7% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 672.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 336,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,377,000 after purchasing an additional 292,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 482.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 103,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 85,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $637,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 51,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,402.43. This represents a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Monster Beverage stock opened at $68.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.54. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $70.06.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

