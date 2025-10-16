LTC Properties, Inc. $LTC Stake Raised by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of LTC Properties worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LTC. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $34.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 9.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.38. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $39.89.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.97 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 38.24%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. LTC Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.670-2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dec 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 615.0%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised LTC Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on LTC Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LTC

LTC Properties Profile

(Free Report)

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.