Liberty Energy’s (LBRT) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $12.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.74. Liberty Energy has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.92.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 5.29%.Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This is a boost from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Energy

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.