KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 400 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp $ASB

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lowered its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASB. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 77.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 17.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 38.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASB. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.11.

Insider Transactions at Associated Banc

In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 111,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,850.72. This trade represents a 10.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,346 shares in the company, valued at $351,533.64. The trade was a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,342 shares of company stock worth $494,360 in the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Associated Banc Stock Down 3.2%

ASB opened at $25.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $366.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.78 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.48%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

(Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.