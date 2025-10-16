Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Price Target to $226.00

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $232.00 to $226.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a moderate buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HLI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $185.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $192.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.43.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $193.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.40. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $137.99 and a twelve month high of $211.78. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.45. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 16.46%.The firm had revenue of $605.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

In other news, Chairman Paul Eric Siegert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $7,998,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 6,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.75, for a total value of $1,380,930.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $9,477,040. Corporate insiders own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,306,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,017,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,225,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,613,000 after purchasing an additional 36,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,041,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,462,000 after purchasing an additional 21,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 874,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,291,000 after purchasing an additional 82,002 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

