JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI Shares Acquired by Wealthspan Partners LLC

Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 32,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 187,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,756,000 after acquiring an additional 12,543 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,297,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 192,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.87 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.94 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.11.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

