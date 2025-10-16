iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG Shares Purchased by ForthRight Wealth Management LLC

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up 8.5% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $27,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 705.3% during the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 107.1% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 160.8% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $164.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.24. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $108.91 and a 12 month high of $167.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2487 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

