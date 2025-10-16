iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,341 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 2.4% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $14,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 88,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,157,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,408,000 after purchasing an additional 219,938 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $68.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.09 and a one year high of $68.88.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

