Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF $RDIV Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 12,968.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDIV. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 20,044 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $453,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 61,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RDIV opened at $51.68 on Thursday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $53.02. The stock has a market cap of $836.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.63.

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

