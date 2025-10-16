Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 0.9% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $35,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 5,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.9% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% during the second quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 3,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $602.22 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $613.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $586.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $538.48.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

