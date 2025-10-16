International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,074 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in International Business Machines by 322.6% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock opened at $280.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $301.04. The stock has a market cap of $261.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.73.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.38.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

