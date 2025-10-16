Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 5,387 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 94.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 287 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,387 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.4% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the second quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 168,436 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.0% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 15,245 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of DIS opened at $111.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.90.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

