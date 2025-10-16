Inspire Investing LLC Has $388,000 Position in Select Medical Holdings Corporation $SEM

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 151.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,684 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 22,671 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 47.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter valued at $416,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 217.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter valued at $460,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on SEM shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Select Medical from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Select Medical Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Select Medical Holdings Corporation has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $40.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.41.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Select Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Corporation will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

