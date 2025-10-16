Inspire Investing LLC Buys 629 Shares of Renasant Co. $RNST

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Renasant by 42.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Renasant by 49.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Renasant in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Renasant Co. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $40.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.66 and its 200-day moving average is $35.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

RNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Renasant in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Hovde Group lifted their target price on Renasant from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Renasant in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Renasant in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

