IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) Receives $34.70 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.10.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on IMAX from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on IMAX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of IMAX from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $31.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. IMAX has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $34.14.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. IMAX had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $91.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. IMAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IMAX will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other IMAX news, insider Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 15,072 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $386,596.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,311.45. The trade was a 36.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert D. Lister sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $656,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 161,421 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,608.80. This trade represents a 11.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in IMAX by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 30,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in IMAX during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in IMAX by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

