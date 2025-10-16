IFP Advisors Inc Sells 500 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF $RZV

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 228,559.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,193,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,988,000 after buying an additional 1,193,082 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

RZV stock opened at $118.08 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $121.79. The stock has a market cap of $227.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.60.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

