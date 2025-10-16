IFP Advisors Inc Sells 48 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Equinix were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Equinix by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Equinix by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Equinix by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Equinix by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Equinix by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total value of $58,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,832 shares in the company, valued at $13,935,708. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total value of $311,528.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,139.58. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock opened at $822.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $785.11 and a 200 day moving average of $812.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $701.41 and a 12-month high of $994.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $6.42. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.22 EPS. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.74%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Dbs Bank raised Equinix to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Equinix from $904.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Equinix from $1,030.00 to $965.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $935.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cfra Research lowered shares of Equinix from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $960.65.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

