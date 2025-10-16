IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 3,165 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 181.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 312.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 17,058 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $1,122,075.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 28,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,850.42. This trade represents a 37.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,205,683 shares of company stock worth $77,217,965 over the last ninety days. 2.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on IBKR. Zacks Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.34.

Read Our Latest Report on Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $69.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $118.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.82 and a fifty-two week high of $73.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.04.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 4.92%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.