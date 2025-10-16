IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Black Hills Corporation $BKH

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Black Hills by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Black Hills by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Black Hills by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Black Hills by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth about $808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $62.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Black Hills Corporation has a 1-year low of $54.92 and a 1-year high of $65.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day moving average is $58.83.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.69 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 12.68%.Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Black Hills has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 68.01%.

Several research analysts have commented on BKH shares. Bank of America upgraded Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

