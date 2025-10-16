IFP Advisors Inc Has $356,000 Position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF $BUG

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1,377.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BUG stock opened at $34.54 on Thursday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $37.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average of $34.48.

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

