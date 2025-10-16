IFP Advisors Inc Has $315,000 Holdings in Regions Financial Corporation $RF

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,078 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,428,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,762,000 after purchasing an additional 21,169 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 157,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 18,684 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 62.4% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 7,822 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 516,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after buying an additional 19,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roger W. Jenkins purchased 4,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,638.84. This trade represents a 167.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $750,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 90,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,784.15. The trade was a 24.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $24.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. Regions Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average of $23.64.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 21.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.79.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

