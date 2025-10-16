IFP Advisors Inc Has $300,000 Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $492.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (down from $510.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $316.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.33.

Insider Activity

In other Elevance Health news, Director Susan D. Devore acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $312.15 per share, for a total transaction of $374,580.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,149.30. This trade represents a 52.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $286.94 per share, with a total value of $2,438,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 151,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,333,678.80. This represents a 5.96% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $349.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $78.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $497.34.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.83%.The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

