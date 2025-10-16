IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF $AOHY

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:AOHY – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.29% of Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOHY. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $373,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $906,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 38,090 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period.

Get Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF alerts:

Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF stock opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.06. Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $11.47. The stock has a market cap of $128.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33.

Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

About Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0606 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. This is a positive change from Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th.

(Free Report)

The Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (AOHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to high-yield fixed-income securities, globally. The fund seeks a high level of current income, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:AOHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.