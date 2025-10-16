IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF $TPLE

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 2.34% of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,578,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 28,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Optivise Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Finally, LifeWealth Investments LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000.

Get Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TPLE opened at $27.71 on Thursday. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF has a 1 year low of $22.19 and a 1 year high of $27.77. The company has a market cap of $18.01 million, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average is $26.38.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Cuts Dividend

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0001 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th.

(Free Report)

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (TPLE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLE was launched on Jul 29, 2021 and is managed by Timothy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.