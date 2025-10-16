IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total transaction of $7,074,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total value of $6,535,768.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 213,375 shares of company stock worth $20,347,156. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $105.80 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 755.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 146.80% and a net margin of 0.66%.The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 2,242.86%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IRM. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Iron Mountain from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

