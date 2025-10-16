Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,818 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Grab were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Grab by 13.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,114,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,729,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820,675 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Grab by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,443,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,289 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Grab by 19.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,027,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998,293 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP grew its holdings in Grab by 50.6% during the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 35,148,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,804,514 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in Grab by 12.1% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 32,063,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,193 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Grab in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.20 price target on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Grab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

Grab Stock Performance

NASDAQ GRAB opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 148.04 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.05. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.41 million. Grab had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.65%. Grab has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grab Profile

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.