Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Sells 10,617 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lowered its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,617 shares during the quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 68.0% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% in the first quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $332.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.20. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $308.84 and a fifty-two week high of $400.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SHW. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up from $395.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.13.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,081.95. This trade represents a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

