Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Grows Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $5,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at $1,525,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.6% in the first quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at about $572,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,674,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,943,000 after acquiring an additional 602,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 25.0% in the first quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $3,399,412.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,407 shares in the company, valued at $5,414,966.28. The trade was a 38.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $4,976,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 150,291 shares in the company, valued at $46,743,506.82. This trade represents a 9.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,507 shares of company stock worth $10,091,282 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $311.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $164.01 and a 12 month high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.15% and a net margin of 20.97%.Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $263.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $330.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.95.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

