Future (LON:FUTR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 710.83 ($9.53) and traded as low as GBX 614.50 ($8.24). Future shares last traded at GBX 621.94 ($8.34), with a volume of 13,748,506 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Future in a report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Future has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,014.50.
Future Stock Performance
Future announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
About Future
Future is a global platform for specialist media underpinned by proprietary technology, enabled by data; with diversified revenue streams
