ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Has $933,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC now owns 28,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 337.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 67,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of VONG stock opened at $120.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.39 and a twelve month high of $122.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.25.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.1419 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.