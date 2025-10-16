Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Fonar Corporation (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.56 and traded as high as $16.00. Fonar shares last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 6,387 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on FONR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Fonar in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut Fonar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fonar has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Fonar alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fonar

Fonar Stock Down 0.9%

The company has a market capitalization of $97.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.56.

Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.28 million during the quarter. Fonar had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 7.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FONR. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fonar in the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Fonar by 7.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Fonar by 16.5% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fonar by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 83,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Fonar by 1.2% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 406,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fonar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fonar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fonar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.