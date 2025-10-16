Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.19 and traded as high as C$0.66. Focus Graphite shares last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 197,386 shares trading hands.

Focus Graphite Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 4.09.

Focus Graphite Company Profile

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

