Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Sells 137 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,035.12. The trade was a 39.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $247.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.66 and a 12 month high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.89%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.44%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI set a $265.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $262.83.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

