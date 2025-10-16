Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 210 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.6% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $78.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $90.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.71. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $79.28.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

