Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Invests $265,000 in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Transdigm Group in the first quarter worth $168,048,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in Transdigm Group in the first quarter worth $157,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Transdigm Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,359,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,797,619,000 after acquiring an additional 89,121 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Transdigm Group by 32.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,917,000 after acquiring an additional 67,547 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Transdigm Group in the second quarter worth $94,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Transdigm Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,298.87, for a total value of $3,553,708.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,988,050.76. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,406.07, for a total value of $4,218,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,061,852. This represents a 45.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,232 shares of company stock worth $28,755,142 in the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Transdigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,750.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,730.00 to $1,647.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Transdigm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,385.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,480.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,564.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Transdigm Group

Transdigm Group Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,237.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,329.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,405.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,183.60 and a 12 month high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.Transdigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.00 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. Analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $90.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00.

About Transdigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.