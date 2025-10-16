Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,465,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,975,681,000 after acquiring an additional 359,841 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Analog Devices by 26.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,304,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,460 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,935,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $793,616,000 after buying an additional 12,666 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 29.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,892,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $785,071,000 after buying an additional 880,636 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,397,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $685,109,000 after buying an additional 63,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $238.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.72. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $258.13. The stock has a market cap of $117.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.02%.

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Noble Financial raised Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Analog Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.29.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $771,625.00. Following the sale, the director owned 155,071 shares in the company, valued at $38,290,131.32. This represents a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.74, for a total value of $242,740.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,343.32. The trade was a 16.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,115 shares of company stock valued at $12,232,985 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

