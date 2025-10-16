Evercore ISI Cuts Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $34.00

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on INVH. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Invitation Home in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.23.

Invitation Home Stock Performance

Shares of INVH opened at $28.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.81. Invitation Home has a one year low of $27.71 and a one year high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.92.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $681.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.01 million. Invitation Home had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Home

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Home during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invitation Home by 1,313.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invitation Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Invitation Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Invitation Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invitation Home

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

